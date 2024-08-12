Kari Babski-Reeves takes key role at UT

The University of Tennessee System has named Kari Babski-Reeves as associate vice president for research. She will begin the position on Oct. 1, 2024.

In this role, Babski-Reeves will provide strategic leadership to advance the UT System’s research agenda, facilitating efforts across the university’s campuses and institutes to develop and enhance research capacity and productivity.

“Research at our campuses transforms lives in Tennessee, the nation and the world,” UT System President Randy Boyd said. “As we continue the greatest decade in UT history, we are committed to enhancing and extending our university system’s reach in research. Kari’s extensive experience and proven success in research align perfectly with our goal to broaden the reach and impact of our research.”

Boyd also expressed his gratitude to Maha Krishnamurthy, president of the University of Tennessee Research Foundation, who continues to serve in this role until Babski-Reeves’ arrival. “I want to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Krishnamurthy for her outstanding service and dedication in this interim role. Her leadership kept our research efforts on track and moving forward,” said Boyd.

With 18 years at Mississippi State University, Babski-Reeves currently serves as associate dean at the Bagley College of Engineering where she leads research, graduate and distance programs.

Babski-Reeves’ research, funded by organizations such as the National Institute for Occupational Health and Safety, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Defense, Department of Energy and other federal agencies and industry partners, focuses on human factors, ergonomics and safety. Her work has been published in top journals.

Babski-Reeves earned her doctorate, master’s and bachelor’s degrees in industrial engineering from Mississippi State University. She joined the MSU faculty in 2006 after serving on the faculty at Virginia Tech.

