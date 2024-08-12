Baby’s healthy start due to Fort Sanders Perinatal Center

Meet baby Arley Rey Valenzuela. Thanks to the incredible team at Fort Sanders Perinatal Center, a rare tumor was detected and treated in time, ensuring a healthy start for this little one. Read more here about this amazing journey and the dedicated care that made it possible.

