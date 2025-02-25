Ronisha Belijour embodied the influence of her father and Biblical scripture when she began a journey to be a successful multi-business owner, breaking down boundaries for not only women but Black women and other minorities.

Her father, Ronald Guest, empowered Ronisha with the mantra, “Don’t wait for the opportunity to come to you. You create it.” From these wise words, she has learned entrepreneurship is about being proactive and creating opportunities when none are handed to you.

Proverbs 16:3 leads her inner self: “Commit to the Lord whatever you do, and he will establish your plans.”

Growing up in the Mechanicsville area of Knoxville, Ronisha credits the neighborhood with influencing her journey and her mission to serve her community by breaking generational barriers through creating a financial foundation that ensures stability and opportunity for future generations.

Attaining either degree or certification in multiple fields, Ronisha has diversified her expertise into several ongoing business ventures. Graduating from University of Phoenix with a bachelor’s in business administration led Ronisha to follow up with a degree as a dental professional, licenses as a real estate agent and loan originator plus courses in general contracting.

She says, “As a Black woman, I knew that representation in business ownership was crucial. I wanted to show others that it’s possible to break through barriers, pursue different business ventures and thrive. I wanted my businesses to be platforms for not only my success but also a space where other underrepresented individuals could see what’s possible.”

Ronisha’s broad range of expertise and determination has allowed her to build a varied portfolio of businesses. She says of this variation, “Each new business required learning new industries, acquiring different skill sets and overcoming unique challenges. It has allowed me to spread risk, leverage those different skill sets and explore various industries. Having multiple streams of income not only has made me more resilient, but also had given me the freedom to pivot when needed, especially when unexpected challenges have arisen.”

As the owner of KCS Janitorial and Maintenance Company LLC, a DBE-certified business, she spent many sleepless nights trying to get everything right which resulted in one of her significant milestones: securing the post-construction janitorial contract for Smokey Multi-Use Stadium. Of this accomplishment, Ronisha says, “Securing such a high-profile contract required persistence, a strong network and the ability to navigate complex negotiations. It wasn’t just about having the right skills but also about building trust with the stakeholders and demonstrating that my business could handle such a large-scale operation. The contract opened doors to larger opportunities and solidified my reputation as a capable, reliable service provider in the industry.”

Ronisha does not credit herself, alone, with the success of her ventures, but acknowledges another milestone of creating an “amazing team.” She says finding people who believe in the mission and can execute at a high level has been crucial for business growth which allows her to step back from day-to-day operations and focus on strategy, scaling and growth.

These key insights have permitted Ronisha to design a business model that is scalable and adaptable, another milestone in her journey. She has been able to refine operations, streamline processes and incorporate technology to make the businesses run more efficiently.

She says, “Each milestone required a combination of persistence, vision, strategic planning and, of course, the support of my family, mentors and team.”

Her journey is not only focused on her business ventures but the ventures of other women and minority entrepreneurs whom she can mentor with guidance and support as they navigate the early stages of business.

She cautions, too, that maintaining a healthy work-life balance as a business owner and mom can be incredibly challenging, but it’s also essential for personal well-being and long-term success. Offering advice on six ways to accomplish this balance.

Set boundaries by creating work hours and family time with complete focus on each during their space. Delegate and outsource. Don’t do everything yourself at work or home. Make time for self. Self-care, even in small pockets of time, is important. Quality over quantity. Quality time with loved ones is more about being present than being busy. Having a support system. Build a strong network of friends, family, and fellow business owners. Free time rejuvenation. Do activities you enjoy to reconnect with yourself and replenish your energy.

Reflecting on her journey so far, Ronisha says, “Achievements like landing major contracts, growing my businesses and mentoring others have shaped my journey, but it’s the lessons learned from each challenge that have been the most significant.”

Ronisha Belijour envisions expanding more of her business acumen by diversifying products/services, and continuing to lead a successful, sustainable business that not only thrives financially but also makes a positive impact on others.

