Regina Burns has retired after 43 years at Lincoln Memorial University, leaving a legacy defined by dedication, relationships and her enduring love for the institution that shaped her life.

Regina met her husband, Dan Burns, as a fellow student at LMU. Both continued to work at the university.

“When I was a student, many employees took me under their wing and, at times, saw more in me than I saw in myself,” she said. “I am so grateful that many of those same people and their families are still dear friends today.”

Over the years, Burns witnessed LMU grow from a small, close-knit institution to a thriving university offering a variety of professional programs.

The Burns children grew up on campus, attending daycare and eventually becoming Railsplitters themselves. Dan Burns worked as a coach for much of his career and later joined his wife in University Advancement, working with alumni.

As she transitions to retirement, Burns reflected: “You can’t grab hold of the next thing if you’re still holding on to something else. That was confirmation for me that I’m making the right decision.”

Nikki Lockhart of LMU provided information and quotes for this story.

Tina Collins-Hefner is the 2025 East Tennessee Realtors president, following Justin Bailey who served in 2024 and will continue on the board as past-president.

“My goal for this association is unity – ensuring every member feels heard, valued and empowered,” Collins-Hefner said. “We want you to know exactly what we’re doing on your behalf and remind you that we’re here for you. Together, we can build a stronger, more connected association in which each of us plays an important role.”

Angel Scott is president-elect; Daniel Park is first vice president; Katie Ridgway, is treasurer. Directors are Jessica Catapano, Jeff Grebe, Annette Sydes, Andrew McGranaghan, Tiffany Dorn, Scott Wilson, Betsy Coleman and Cyndi Sweet.

Collins-Hefner is a broker with LeConte Realty in Blount County. A native of Fountain City, Tina calls Knoxville home. When she’s not working in real estate, you can find her enjoying her free time outside playing on Norris Lake or in the mountains. Reach her at 865-705-2451 or tina@LeContecompanies.com

Kyle Boden M.D. has joined Knoxville Orthopaedic Clinic as a surgeon treating patients in Maryville.

Dr. Boden, a sports medicine specialist, is now caring for patients at the same orthopaedic practice where he was treated when he was a competitive three-sport athlete in high school.

He is the team physician for Alcoa High School football and helped celebrate with the Tornadoes as they achieved their 10th consecutive 3A state championship.

A Knoxville native, Boden earned a bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in chemistry from Emory & Henry University and earned a doctor of medicine from East Tennessee State University Quillen College of Medicine.

Dr. Boden and his wife, Alyson, a local nurse, enjoy participating in community outreach efforts through their church and work. His hobbies include fishing, golfing, hiking and exercising – especially strength training and running. Info: kocortho.com

Avice Evans Reid, who retired as senior director of community relations for the city of Knoxville, has been hired as interim chief executive officer and president of the Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL).

She follows Dr. Charles F. Lomas Jr., president and CEO from 2022-2024. Lomax replaced longtime president Phyllis Y. Nichols, 2000-2022.

Reid was hired by then-Mayor Bill Haslam in 2008 as executive director of the city’s Police Advisory and Review Committee (PARC). She was a longtime senior project manager for Information Services with TVA. She had been a member of PARC for several years and was serving as its chair prior to being appointed.

Reid is from Knoxville. She graduated from Austin-East High School and earned a degree in mathematics from Knoxville College in 1974. She has done graduate work in computer science at the University of Tennessee.

Katie Mixon is Muse Knoxville’s new director of advancement. Allison Comer, president of Muse Knoxville, said, “Katie brings a rich background in education and nonprofit leadership, most recently at the Knox Education Foundation, where she excelled at building partnerships and driving meaningful change. Her expertise and passion will be instrumental as we continue to grow and ensure that play and STEAM education remain accessible to all families.”

Camden Baker of the Christman Company has earned statewide recognition among “Top Construction Professionals Under 40” from the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) Greater Tennessee Chapter.

Baker joined Christman in 2023 as a project engineer and was promoted in May 2024 to his current position. He was one of just 10 construction professionals honored by the Tennessee ABC at its awards ceremony in December in Nashville.

“Camden has quickly established himself as a talented young professional in the construction industry,” said Marty Gibbs, senior vice president and general manager for Christman’s operations in Knoxville. “This statewide recognition reflects his commitment to his craft and to our company’s operations.”

Baker graduated from The University of Tennessee with a bachelor’s degree in construction science and management in 2022 and served as president of the Construction Science Club while in college. He also has served as the East Tennessee chair for the ABC Greater Tennessee Emerging Leaders board of directors.

Doug Poff RPH, pharmacist in charge, brings nearly 40 years of experience to the Choice Health Network. Gayle Friedle, registered pharmacist and PRN, contributes nearly 35 years of experience; and Brandlin Fields, certified pharmacy technician, has 12 years of experience.

Choice Health Network now owns and operates its pharmacy, enhancing its ability to provide comprehensive, client-centered care for those living with HIV and at risk of HIV.

The Knoxville-based pharmacy serves clients across Knoxville, Chattanooga, Cookeville and Memphis. The pharmacy also welcomes community members looking to support the nonprofit’s mission by using its services.

Notes & Quotes

Fountain City Town Hall’s general membership will meet Monday, February 10, 2025, at 7 p.m. at Wesley Hall, Fountain City United Methodist Church, 212 Hotel Ave. City of Knoxville staff will provide a program regarding on-street parking in residential areas. Attending the meeting will be Grant Rosenberg, chief operating officer, and Mark Elliott, parking manager, Knoxville Engineering. Everyone is welcome. The meeting will be canceled if Knox County Schools are closed for weather.