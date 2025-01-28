Pigeon Forge’s Wilderness Wildlife Week (WWW) kicks off today (1/28/25) at 9 a.m. and runs through Saturday, February 1, at the Ramsey Hotel and Convention Center, 3230 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Chris Rohwer presents Creative Travel Photography at 5:30 on Tuesday.

WWW is a varied assortment of presentations that “celebrate the natural features, creatures and cultures of the Great Smoky Mountain.”

WWW programing encompasses music, education and history throughout East Tennessee and beyond with most presentations free to the public. Some special activities or crafts may require registration or a small fee.