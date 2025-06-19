If you ever need a guaranteed mood lifter, smile bringer or good feeling, present a bunch of zinnias. The pure colors and simple style say summer as much as a juicy watermelon or ripe tomatoes. Throw out a handful of zinnia seeds, add a little rain and, in seven or eight weeks, you’ll have a handful of happy.

Each color stands on its own, but mix it up and my oh my, what a delight! Here’s a little painting to keep that feeling all year.

Summertime and the zinnias are easy!

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer share a painting or photograph each week that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.