Pellissippi State Community College has named Mark Hurst as its vice president for administrative affairs, a role to which he brings a strong background in higher education leadership and operational management, and a clear commitment to supporting students, faculty and staff.

In this role, Hurst will oversee Business and Finance, Human Resources, Public Safety, Facilities, and Information Technology, providing leadership for key administrative functions that support Pellissippi’s academic mission and campus operations. His work will focus on strengthening systems, improving processes, and ensuring that resources are aligned with student success and institutional priorities.

“I can’t wait to be a part of the momentum that Pellissippi State has going,” said Hurst, who assumed his role at the start of the spring 2026 semester. “I think very highly of this institution.”

Pellissippi State Community College is a public community college based in Knox and Blount counties in Tennessee and operated by the Tennessee Board of Regents. The college operates four campuses: Hardin Valley, Blount County, Strawberry Plains, and Magnolia Avenue.

