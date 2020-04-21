Property transfers and loans widespread

Last week was business as usual in the register’s office. OK, maybe not usual since we currently have staffing modifications, but the workload was back to normal after the previous shortened workweek.

We recorded 523 loans that came to a total of $130.3 million and 238 property transfers totaling $61 million.

The largest of the property transfers was between Cedar Bluff Road LLC and Dealy 2011 LLC. Cedar Bluff Road LLC sold the new Firestone Complete Auto Care behind Wendy’s on N. Cedar Bluff Road for $3.67 million.

Another transfer of note was between Downtown West Properties GP and 1626 Downtown West LLC. The property located at 1626 Downtown West Blvd. changed hands for $1.45 million.

Of equal value, another million-dollar property transfer took place between Wilson Trucking Corporation and Stream’s Edge Properties LLC. Wilson Trucking sold the property located at 7125 Strawberry Plains Pike for $1.45 million.

As far as lending, the highest loan recorded was a construction loan in the amount of $4.5 million from Enrichment Federal Credit Union to The Church at Sterchi Hills.

Another multimillion-dollar loan made our list as well. This one, $2.7 million, was between TN Bank and Marina Management LLC with the Fox Road Marina as collateral. The marina is in West Knoxville at 1100 Fox Rd.

If you’re interested in recording statistics, you can visit us on the web:

To view up-to-date Top Lenders data go to https://knoxcounty.org/apps/top_lender/

To view historical recording data, go to https://knoxcounty.org/register/statistics.php

My staff and I would like to send out a huge THANK YOU to all the essential workers that are keeping the economy going and keeping us safe. There are many people working under stressful conditions, helping in ways that we don’t even realize, and they deserve our thanks. And, please support your local small businesses in whatever ways you can.

Don’t forget, we’re on Facebook! Just search Facebook for @KnoxRegister to find us, and while there, please give us a ‘like’ and share the page. Have a great week!

Nick McBride is Knox County register of deeds.