Property transfers and loans slow down

Real estate transactions didn’t come to a screeching halt (and we are still up from this same time period in 2018) but we can see that activity is slowing down. Let’s blame it on the upcoming holidays, shall we? Last week we recorded 222 property transfers that equaled $46.73 million and 370 loans that equaled $73.54 million.

The largest commercial loan recorded is a construction loan between CHC Properties LLC and Pinnacle Bank for $2.126 million. The property of record for this loan is Mynatt Funeral Home, 2000 Powell Dr., Powell.

Please note the holiday hours for our office:

Thursday November 28, 2019—Closed

Friday, November 29, 2019—Closed

Friday, December 6, 2019—Closing at noon

Tuesday, December 24, 2019—Closed

Wednesday, December 25, 2019 –Closed

Wednesday, January 1, 2020—Closed

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving!

Nick McBride is register of deeds for Knox County.