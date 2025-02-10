Knoxville-based Premier Transportation sent a select group of drivers to New York City and Washington, D.C., for its annual driver training program Jaunary 26-30, 2025. The training is an internal requirement for Premier drivers to become certified to transport clients in these high-traffic urban environments.

During this hands-on experience, eight Premier driver trainees navigated the complexities of driving in NYC and DC, learning the most efficient routes, optimal parking locations, refueling stations and strategies for seamless transportation. This rigorous training ensures that Premier’s clients receive not only the safest travel experience but also the most efficient service when traveling to these major metropolitan areas.

“At Premier Transportation, we’re always willing to go the extra mile to stand apart in the industry,” said Taylor Thomas, general manager of Premier Transportation. “By requiring our drivers to complete this specialized training, we ensure that our team is prepared to handle the unique challenges of urban transportation, allowing our clients to travel with confidence.”

The training group was accompanied by Jason Cash, operations manager, and Lawrence Easterly, longtime Premier driver and social media ambassador, who shared insights and experiences from past training sessions.

Information and quotes provided by Premier Transportation.