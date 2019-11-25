Powell prepares for Christmas

Powell Lions Club Christmas Parade – the 36th one – will step off from Powell Middle School at 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Participants should be onsite by 4:30. The parade marches down Emory Road, ending at Powell High School. Info here.

Cocoa and Caroling at Powell Station Park – a free event sponsored by the Powell Business and Professional Association – will run from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Everyone is invited. Committee chair Laura Bailey said groups will sing in 15-minute segments.

Weigel’s Family Christmas: Customers at the Target on Clinton Highway will witness some Christmas magic on Saturday, Dec. 7, as more than 200 children and 300 volunteers go shopping through the Weigel’s Family Christmas. This marks the 22th year of the event, which started with just six kids selected by the Salvation Army.

Children range from 5 to 8 years old, said Bill Weigel. Each is given $150 for a Christmas shopping spree. Weigel family members and company volunteers assist the children. Kids start with a special breakfast – this year at the Expo Center on Clinton Highway. Kurt Weigel, training and recruiting director, said the larger venue can comfortably accommodate more children “this year and for years to come.”

Since the program’s inception in 1998, it has impacted more than 4,000 children. After checkout, presents are loaded in plastic bags labeled with each child’s name. Then everyone returns to the Expo Center for lunch.

“This December is especially heartwarming to now be able to reflect on many years of our volunteers impacting the lives of these kids, as well as the kids making an impact on our volunteers,” Bill Weigel said. “We love watching the kids shop and seeing their faces light up. This day is special, filled with smiles galore and tears of joy, and it truly makes our holiday season as much as we help make theirs.”