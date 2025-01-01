The Powell Lady Panthers took home the championship at the Faris McDonald’s Christmas Shootout on Monday, December 30, 2024, held at Carter High School in Strawberry Plains.

The Lady Panthers stunned the Coalfield Yellow Jackets 65-51 in the championship game in a repeat match up from an earlier tournament where the Lady Jackets had put Powell in the loser’s bracket. Not to be on Monday as Powell showed strong offense and defense in all four quarters.

It was a special game for #25 Miliana Espiritu (yes, she is related … granddaughter) who was celebrating her 16th birthday!

For other high school basketball or scores from last week (if your schools are sending to TSSAA).

Halls High School Wrestling demonstrated strength in both the boys’ and girls’ wrestling teams with their showing at the Hatfield and McCoy Feud Wrestling Tournament in Pikeville, Kentucky.

