We have read many good books this year! What qualifies a book to earn a spot in the top 5?

It has to be a book my girls (ages 3 and 6) wanted to read over and over again. It also has to be one I enjoyed reading as much as they did. I compiled a list, and then I had them narrow it down to five books.

So, this list is certainly kid approved! These books are not necessarily ones published in 2024, but ones our family enjoyed reading this year. So, here is our top 5 in no particular order.

Monsters Love Colors by Mike Austin. This hilarious story is also educational as these monsters discover mixing colors creates new colors. My girls had this one memorized and loved to read it to me!

What are Mouths For? by Abbey Wedgeworth. This lift-the-flap board book starts off with all the things God made our mouths to do (talk, laugh, sing, eat). Then it moves into what our mouths are not for (biting, screaming, saying mean things). I love parents can use this book for teachable moments with their kids.

The Little Blue Cottage by Kelly Jordan. A little girl visits the same little blue cottage every summer. The story details these visits, until one day the cottage sits empty year after year. The ending is incredibly touching.

Bunny Overboard by Claudia Rueda. This is part of the interactive Bunny picture books. It’s funny and the interactive element makes this one a delightful read for parents and kids. If you have a child not interested in sitting down to read, I highly recommend trying an interactive book like this one.

Jammy Day by Carrie Snyder. My girls check this one out from the library over and over and over again. They LOVE to wear their pajamas, and I think that’s why this one captured their hearts. It’s all about a little boy who wears his jammies to school each day, but no one notices. He’s the middle child and his family does not always pay attention. A playful read aloud that shows what happens when adults don’t pay full attention.

What would be in your top 5 this year? Share in the comments section. I would love to add some to our TO BE READ list.

Erin Pate is a former elementary school teacher and mom to two littles who has a passion for sharing the love of reading. Follow her on Instagram @booksandsmiles for book recommendations, reading tips and learning ideas for the littles in your life.