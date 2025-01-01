Everything in Girl Scouting is based on the Girl Scout Promise and Law, which include many principles and values that are common across religions. Because we understand that religious instruction is at the center of many families and communities, we invite Girl Scouts to take spiritual journeys via their faith’s religious recognitions. Girl Scouts is welcoming and inclusive to members of all faiths.

See how members can connect their faith with their Girl Scouting activities. If you’re a faith-based organization, learn more about how you can partner with Girl Scouts to build compassionate leaders with the values and skills to make our world a better place: Faith.

Gretchen Crawley is chief communications officer for Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians.