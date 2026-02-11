Two upcoming community meetings will impact the future of Powell Elementary School.

In response to parent and community complaints about conditions at the North Knox school, the Knox County Board of Education is considering a plan to rezone almost 300 PES families to Karns, Brickey-McCloud or Amherst.

The plan, as presented to the BOE on February 5, 2026, by Garfield Adams Ed.D., assistant superintendent of operations, is here: Powell_Solution

Adams said Powell Elementary, Middle and High schools would have consistent zoning under his plan. “Feeder pattern purity,” he calls it.

Parents are asking the board to delay the vote on this plan, now set for March 5, 2026.

Meeting 1: Thursday, February 12, 6:45 p.m. Bailey Barn, 2704 W. Emory Road (take the gravel driveway to the back). No KCS folks; just neighbors wanting to catch up on the 40-year battle to improve Powell Elementary School.

Meeting 2: Thursday, February 19, 5:30 p.m. Powell High School auditorium. Dr. Garfield Adams of KCS will discuss the proposed “Powell Solution.”

Why not host the KCS meeting at Powell Elementary School?

Oh, yeah. Limited parking, traffic congestion, awkward access, moldy portables and no auditorium. Powell’s kids deserve better.

South-Doyle band at senior clinic

South-Doyle High School band members Ethan Shelton (10th grade, flute) and Camden Browning (11th grade, alto sax) represented the school at the E.T.S.B.O.A. All-State East Senior Clinic at the Park Vista Hotel in Gatlinburg. Band director Daniel Mull said, “These gentlemen had the privilege to work with world class clinicians and perform some amazing literature. Both of their performances were phenomenal!”

Fighting Beaver Band to host Chili Bowl

You’re invited to the 4th annual Chili Bowl, set for 3-6 p.m. Sunday, February 15, at Beaver Ridge United Methodist Church to benefit the Karns High School band. The event is open to all. It includes delicious chili and friendly competition; live music from the Karns HS Jazz Band; and a silent auction. Attendees are asked to bring items for the church’s food pantry.

This event is open to the public, so bring your friends, family, neighbors, and chili-loving coworkers and please share this post to help spread the word!

Central scholars interview 100-year-old veteran

For most students, World War II is something learned only from textbooks. But Central High JROTC cadets Noah Keese, Bella Glass and Aiden Hirsch got a firsthand look at history when they interviewed Gaylon Wilson, a 100-year-old WWII veteran – and a Central alum, Class of 1944.

Gaylon and Bobbye Wilson raised five boys and he ran Gaylon Wilson Insurance on Broadway for over 40 years. He was football captain at Central High and played for Gen. Robert Neyland at UT. Born on August 3, 1925, he passed away on December 13, 2025, living to be 100 years old. His full obituary is here.

According to a story posted by Knox County Schools, the students discovered Mr. Wilson while going through the banners in their JROTC classroom. Here are their quotes:

Keese described the meeting as “an amazing experience,” filled with powerful stories. One that stood out was Wilson’s memory of being present for one of the most significant moments in world history – the day Japan surrendered in 1945. Hearing Mr. Wilson’s firsthand experience offered a perspective that textbooks can only begin to capture, he said.

Freshman Bella Glass said the interview gave her a new appreciation for history. “It’s not something you could say you do every day – interviewing a World War II veteran,” she said. “I think we’re pretty lucky to get to have a cool piece of that history.”

This visit supported the 865 Academies’ focus on real-world, career-themed, community-connected learning. Academy Coach Cassidy Taylor said the students gained hands-on experience in developing career skills – including communication, research and project management – as well as civic awareness.

Russell Bazemore and Mark Patton are JROTC instructors at Central High. Dr. Danielle Rutig is principal.

In Memoriam

Retired educators who passed away recently include:

Dr. Priscilla White Blanton, who taught in the child & family studies program at the University of Tennessee for 44 years, died February 3, 2026, in Knoxville at age 78. She graduated from Carson-Newman College with a degree in elementary education and from the University of Tennessee, she earned a master’s in counseling and a doctorate of education in 1972. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 15, at the Press Room, 730 N. Broadway. The full obituary is here.

