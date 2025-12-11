The most popular potted flower, a single poinsettia, certainly brightens a home or office. Its petals, or bracts, are most often bright crimson. Striking in red, you will be overwhelmed with the variety of colors lately. White, ivory, pink, orange, two-toned, and a splatter effect are a few on display at Stanley’s Greenhouse.

My happy place in all seasons, Stanley’s graciously allowed our plein air painting group to bask in the beauty. Thousands of blooms greet the shopper; how does one choose? It’s the same with painting: how to choose a subject from so many options?

Hoping you will enjoy the beauty of poinsettias during this holiday season.

For December, the First Friday Art Walk was moved to this week. Stop in to see us in our studio until 9 p.m.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer each week share a painting or photograph that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street, where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright-protected.

