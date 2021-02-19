Pick up some Tennessee trash

Keep Knoxville Beautiful is hosting a Saturday Spruce Up at Danny Mayfield Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Meet up at the park pavilion. Volunteer activities include litter pickups, graffiti removal, plantings, and collection events. Parking is located along the street. All supplies provided. Register here or call 865-521-6957.

Carol Evans is executive director of Legacy Parks Foundation.