Pellissippi State moves online, delays commencement

Pellissippi State is moving its classes and student services online for the remainder of the spring semester.

President L. Anthony Wise Jr. announced Thursday that it is in the best interest of Pellissippi’s faculty, staff and students to move classes and student services online for the remainder of the spring semester, with very few exceptions.

This serious decision was made after the White House and the Centers for Disease Control revised their guidance that social gatherings should be limited to 10 or fewer people, a challenge for any institution.

To that end, all college events through May 11 have been canceled, effective immediately. Spring commencement and the nursing pinning ceremony, originally planned for May 10, will be postponed until a later date, but will be held in person when it is safe to do so.

At least one computer lab on each campus will continue to operate its normal hours. However, there will be a reservation system put in place after the college’s extended spring break ends March 29 to ensure that there are no more than 10 people in a lab at one time. The same is true for classes that need to hold labs on campus to complete the semester. Instructors may meet with nine or fewer students in a lab while practicing social distancing measures of leaving at least 6 feet between individuals.

As Pellissippi State transitions to an online learning environment, students can submit questions and concerns about technology, coursework, and support services to our new PantherHelp team at this link. Pellissippi State will continue to update its website – www.pstcc.edu/coronavirus – with frequently asked questions, as well as new pages of resources for faculty, staff and students. The college also will communicate with faculty, staff and students via their Pellissippi State email and Pellissippi State’s social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Pellissippi State’s Business and Community Services has suspended all non-credit classes until further notice as well and is working with those instructors to discuss rescheduling options. Those with questions about non-credit classes should call 865.539.7167 or email bcs@pstcc.edu.

View Wise’s video message to faculty, staff and students today at www.pstcc.edu.

Lesli Bales-Sherrod does marketing and writing for Pellissippi State Community College.