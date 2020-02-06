This solitary seagull has this beach all to himself. On Sunday, Punxsutawney Phil apparently did not see his shadow thus predicting an early spring. Summer will soon follow and those who love to bathe in the coastal sun will head to the beaches.

Maybe this image from Orange Beach, Alabama, will give you something to dream about just in case the old groundhog has pulled a fast one on us and winter drags out longer than he said. I especially like the way the ocean currents draw patterns in the water.

Come see us this week for the First Friday downtown art walk.

