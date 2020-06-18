Oakes Farm sets daylily drop-in

Oakes Daylilies had a solid spring despite the coronavirus pandemic that caused cancellation of the 2020 Daylily Festival.

Ken Oakes, co-owner of the family-run business, said it would have been the 21st annual event. “We hated to cancel, but we believe it was the right decision to make. We get folks from all around the country.”

But festival or not, the daylilies are in bloom – over 1,000 varieties. “If you are in the neighborhood and want to see the daylilies, we will have open garden days Friday and Saturday, June 19-20 and 26-27, and Friday, July 3. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Oakes said.

The flowers will be there, but none of the normal festival activities such as music and refreshments.

The pandemic caused operational changes for the Oakes family. “Our office staff has been working from home and our delivery drivers have been driving alone” to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The pandemic has benefited the mail-order side of Oakes’ business, as people staying home looked for something to do. Over the years, the Oakes family has developed a thriving online and mail-order component.

“We hope everyone understands why we can’t hold the festival this year,” Oakes said. “We’ll see you next year!”

Info: oakesdaylilies.com or 865-687-3770. The farm is located at 8153 Monday Rd., Corryton.