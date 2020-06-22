New water main in section of Lakeshore Park

Beginning Friday, June 19, KUB has mobilized crews and equipment for a project to install a new 8-inch water main in the southern section of Lakeshore Park that will create a redundant feed into the nearby Fourth Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. This work will be performed daily between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. This project will also require one-day closures on short sections of roadway and greenway within the park. See the schedule below for dates and details related to this project. Updates will be issued if dates shift due to weather.

Friday, June 19 – Crews brought construction equipment and materials onto the site.

Monday, June 22 – KUB’s contractor will install tree protection fencing along the waterline alignment adjacent on the northeast and east sides of the soccer fields.

Monday, June 22 – Crews will install a connection pipe to the existing water main in the grassy area north of Lakeside Drive. Restroom facilities located between the parking lot and ball fields will be without water service between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. while this connection is made.

Tuesday, June 23 – KUB Underground Construction will install the new water pipe across Lakeside Drive. This will require a full road closure between 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on a short section of Lakeside Drive just west of the parking lot entrance. The road cut area will be repaved on either June 23 or 24, depending on weather and construction. All other roads and access to the parking lot will be maintained. Appropriate signs and traffic control measures will be implemented during this period.

Wednesday, June 24 – UGC will begin installing water pipe on the south side of the project adjacent to the access road adjacent the Fourth Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Saturday, June 27 – KUB Underground Construction will install the majority of the water pipe in the areas northeast and east of the soccer fields. Two crews will be working during this time. A short section of greenway will be closed in the area adjacent to the southeast corner of the soccer fields at this time as the water pipe is installed underneath the pathway. Restoration may extend to June 28, depending on construction and weather. Signs will be in place throughout this area to indicate the greenway closure.

Week of June 29 – The two services will be tied to the new water main during the week of June 29.

Information provided by KUB public information.