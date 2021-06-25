New store in Winchester

We were in Winchester, Tennessee, on June 23, opening a new Food City store. That makes 136 retail outlets for the parent company as we continue to grow.

The new store is over 54,000 square feet with all the amenities. It marks Food City’s first store in Franklin County.

Despite the excitement of a new store opening, this past week also brought sadness with the death of Harold Furman “Howie” McGaha Jr., 58. He passed away June 21, 2021, at his home in Lenoir City.

Howie was well-known for his work as Pit Master with the Food City Smoker. People came from miles around for his famous brisket. It was a job he enjoyed, and our customers loved to see Howie pull that smoker into the parking lot of their neighborhood Food City.

The smoker has other operators who will carry on, but none with the special zeal of Howie McGaha. His family received friends Thursday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City and held graveside services afterwards at Lakeview Cemetery. Additional obituary info is here.

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.