New sales director at Solar Alliance Southeast

Solar Alliance welcomes new Sales Director Tom Talmage III to lead the sales team of Solar Alliance Southeast, based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

“We see a growing demand for more and larger-scale commercial projects,” said Solar Alliance General Manager U.S. Jon Hamilton. “Bringing Tom on board brings a great deal of expertise and industry experience to our team and will support our responsiveness to clients in our primary market segment.”

Talmage brings sales experience from the solar racking industry as well as years of general construction experience. He previously served as installer sales specialist for Unirac Inc. throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions. His bachelor’s degree in political science and government is from Stetson University in Florida.

“I really enjoy helping people discover solutions to their energy and cost-saving needs through solar,” said Talmage. “Solar services depend heavily on client relationships as we respond to business owners’ and managers’ specific needs with energy monitoring, project designs and construction project management.”

This addition to the Solar Alliance team comes as a First Quarter Corporate Update shows commercial solar growth in the United States. Typical projects in this space can be 500 kilowatts or even several megawatts, with a range of ownership possibilities. Solar Alliance also continues to serve small businesses with projects enlisting Rural Energy for America Program grants to install solar and storage projects that add real value while cutting utility bills.

Along with work experience, Talmage also found inspiration to join the sustainability field because of previous volunteer work. He has taken part in humanitarian efforts rebuilding hurricane-ravaged homes with the St. Bernard Project, as well as reforestation and teaching sustainability practices alongside the Alliance for International Reforestation.

You can reach Talmage at tomt@solaralliance.com or 865-888-6055.

The parent company of Solar Alliance Southeast, LLC is Solar Alliance Energy Inc., an energy solutions provider focused on the commercial, utility and community solar sectors. For general questions, contact marketing coordinator & sales assistant abrock@solaralliance.com or 865-221-8349.