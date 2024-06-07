Food City says, ‘Go, Vols!’

The Evansville (Indiana) Purple Aces will meet the Tennessee Volunteers in the first game of the NCAA Super Regional Central at 3 p.m. today (6/7/24) at Lindsey Nelson Stadium on the UT campus. The second game will be Saturday at 11 a.m. and the third game (if needed) will be Sunday. The winner of two games will advance to the College World Series in Omaha.

Tennessee (53-11) is ranked No. 1 nationally, while Evansville (38-24) beat East Carolina twice to win the Greenville Regional. Food City is proud to support the Volunteers. Let’s go watch some baseball!

Betsi James is special events manager for Food City’s Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions.