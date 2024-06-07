Master Gardener sessions scheduled

Knox County Master Gardeners (KCMG) will host three events in June and July for the public. On Thursday, June 20, master gardener Marian Phillips will present “Tiny Titans” about nurturing humming birds in backyards. The free public event will be held at 10:30 a.m. at the Eastern Region Extension Office at 1801 Downtown West Blvd. Phillips will discuss how to create an environment for hummingbirds, how to attract them and some history on the migrating birds.

Ask A Master Gardener sessions are scheduled at Norwood Library in June and July for the public to ask plant and garden questions. Certified master gardener Cid Letsinger will answer questions from 10 a.m. – noon on Saturday, June 15, and Saturday, July 20, at the Norwood Branch Library, located at 1110 Merchant Dr. in Knoxville. In addition, AMG sessions are held at several farmers markets in Knoxville, Tellico Village and Farragut. For details, see the KCMG public calendar at https://knoxcountymastergardener.org/Public-Calendar

KCMG, a Tennessee non-profit 501 (c) (3), is a University of Tennessee Extension program with more than 200 active members who perform volunteer activities in the Knox County area.

Nancy Howell, is president of the Chapman Highway Garden Club and occasional spokesperson for Knox County Master Gardeners