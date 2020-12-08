New home for Fountain City Jewelers

Fountain City Jewelers has a new home, but it’s just around the corner.

The longtime Fountain City landmark has relocated to 2802 Essary Dr. in the former bank building across from Litton’s.

Owner and master jeweler Mark Enix laughed when we suggested he had “bought the bank.” Just a good deal on rent from the Hensley family, he said.

The Enix family has been in the jewelry industry since 1946. The business began in Middlesboro, Kentucky, and over time expanded into Tennessee and to Florida. Mark’s dad, Marvin, and brother, Bill, have operated Enix Jewelers in Halls since the Black Oak Plaza opened, outlasting anchors Kmart and Kroger. Mark worked there before he started Fountain City Jewelers.

Mark Enix is known for his work with the Fountain City Business & Professional Association where he’s served as president and board member over the years and generally plays the rabbit at the club’s annual Easter egg hunt in Fountain City Park.

Staff members have settled into the new space. Their display cases and work stations seem custom-made for the building. It’s got a good vibe.

Drop by and say hello. Info: 865-686-0502 or http://fountaincityjewelers.com/