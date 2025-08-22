The city of Maryville and Foothills Land Conservancy (FLC) have announced the creation of Billy Minser Park, a new 23-acre public green space set to open in 2025 off U.S. 321 in Blount County.

The property for the park was donated by the late Catherine Gilreath M.D. to create a space for public enjoyment and environmental education. The park is under a conservation easement – meaning it will be protected from development forever.

Dr. Gilreath passed away on February 6, 2023, at age 84. She graduated from the University of Tennessee College of Medicine in 1962 and worked as an OB-GYN serving both Sevier and Knox counties until retiring in 1988.

When complete, Billy Minser Park will feature hiking and walking trails along a scenic creek corridor through forests and open fields. It will serve as a place for the community to connect with nature while preserving local habitat.

The park honors William “Billy” Minser – a conservationist, educator and long-time FLC board member whose career has spanned decades in forestry, wildlife management and land preservation.

“We have an opportunity right now to protect land for public parks, scenic views, wildlife habitat, clean waterways, unique natural features, farming, historical sites and the list goes on,” said Minser. “Land trusts, like the Foothills Land Conservancy, have the tools and resources to partner with private and public landowners to preserve their land – this benefits all of us, our quality of life and that of future generations.”

Minser’s career highlights include:

Helping acquire over 500,000 acres in the Tennessee Valley, creating eight new wildlife management areas and expanding the Great Smoky Mountains National Park by 300 acres

Leading efforts in 2006 to protect 292,000 acres of public lakeshore property around TVA lakes in eight states

Securing the Foothills Wildlife Management Area, now expanded from 4,000 to 10,000 acres, creating a wildlife corridor with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park

Serving on FLC’s board of directors since 1988, contributing to the protection of more than 200,000 acres of mostly private land in seven southeastern states

Placing a conservation easement on his own property and helping neighbors do the same

Partnering with Carpenter’s Elementary in Maryville to develop an award-winning Outdoor Classroom , inspiring similar projects across the region

“Since I was a small child, during my teenage years as an Eagle Scout and as a young college student, I knew I wanted to work in land conservation,” said Minser. “It’s been my pleasure to share what I know with students, our community and FLC.”

“Billy’s lifetime of dedication to conservation has left a legacy that will benefit generations,” said Bill Clabough, FLC executive director. “This park is a fitting tribute to his service, his teaching and his love for the natural world. It will be a great benefit to the city of Maryville.”

“We are honored to partner again with Foothills Land Conservancy to preserve this property and honor Billy Minser, a legend in the conservation community,” said Maryville Mayor Andy White. “Our city council members are excited to accept this gift on behalf of the community and generations of future explorers and nature lovers.”

Allison Lester, director, media relations and business development, Fletcher Communications, provided information and quotes for this report.