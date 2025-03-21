It’s puppy time in Tennessee!

National Puppy Day is coming up on Sunday, March 23, and it’s the perfect time to celebrate them!

Most mothers of the four-legged variety tend to give birth in the spring so babies can grow and mature before winter begins. This means shelters across the country will be completely full with precious babies looking for families to love them and to teach them to be their best!

If you have been considering adopting a puppy to add to your family, spring is the perfect time to do so. Not only will you be helping an almost certainly overwhelmed shelter, but you’ll also get the benefit of potty training in the most beautiful season of the year.

We know puppies are a lot of work and require time and patience, but the benefit of being able to train your new best friend to fit into your lifestyle is unmatched.

If you’re ready to add a new bundle of joy to your family, come to our adoption center at 6717 Kingston Pike between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

Pet tip of the week: Crate training your puppy is one of the quickest ways to get them potty trained as they don’t like to use the restroom in their “dens.”

Founded in 1885, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is the longest standing animal shelter in the State of Tennessee. A stand-alone 501c(3) limited admissions animal shelter, Humane Society, Tennessee Valley receives no funding from national humane entities or government agencies; relying solely on private donations and grant funding.

Contact: email or (865) 573-9675. Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Closed Sunday-Monday.