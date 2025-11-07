National Hug a Bear Day is today, Friday, November 7, 2025. The day encourages and supports bear charities. The day celebrates the joy of hugging teddy bears, never hugging live bears, but promoting support for bear conservation charities.

Zoo Knoxville has Black Bear Falls where the North American Black Bears can be found swimming, climbing, and foraging. You might even catch them in a round of playful wrestling. Fun fact: black bears are fantastic swimmers and can climb trees with ease! After all that fun, they often need a nap, so don’t forget to peek through the portholes into their cozy dens. Even though they slow down a bit in winter, Zoo Knoxville’s bears stay active and adventurous all year round.

Zoo Knoxville’s mission is to deliver dynamic guest experiences while inspiring action to save wildlife and wild places. For more information on Zoo Knoxville’s commitment to wildlife conservation, events, membership, and planning your visit, go here.

Located at 3500 Knoxville Zoo Dr.,37914, Zoo Knoxville is open every day 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

