I’ve spent some time this week looking at the national debt – which has topped $36 trillion with Congress looking to extend the debt ceiling by another $4 trillion. Read Wikipedia’s narrative here.

ABC News has a neat video from mid-2023, showing the history of the debt but, it’s badly out of date.

The U.S. Treasury Department posts a daily debt update – it shows the debt effective February 12, 2025, at $36,218,268,281,356. That’s $36.22 trillion.

There’s enough blame to go around. The ABC News graphic shows that the debt made a sharp upturn under George W. Bush – He did tax cuts in 2001 and 2003 – and led the U.S. into war after the 2001 attacks by Al-Qaeda and later on his quest to overthrow Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

Barack Obama gave us the Affordable Care Act – ObamaCare. The original 10-year cost estimate, made in 2010, was $940 billion. In 2012, the Congressional Budget Office updated that amount to $1.8 trillion for the period between 2012-2022, offset in part by $510 billion in receipts and cost savings. By 2018, when the law is fully implemented, total expenses are estimated to be closer to $2.5 trillion.

And Donald Trump’s signature achievement was his tax cuts of 2017 – which are set to expire this year and he wants to renew.

The United States has always had debt (except for 1835-36 under Andrew Jackson). It just has never increased this fast or this high.

Getting this debt under control is the biggest issue facing the country. Pray for wise leaders and pay attention.

Monkey Trial lecture today at UT

Pulitzer Prize winning historian Ed Larson will separate history from folklore in a lecture on the Scopes Monkey Trial. It’s set for 5:30-6:30 p.m. today (2/13/25) at the University of Tennessee Student Union, Room 262, 1502 Cumberland Ave.

The lecture is free and ties in with “Inherit the Wind,” a play about the trial, now underway at Clarence Brown Theatre.

You remember the storyline. A century ago in Dayton, Tennessee, two high-powered lawyers did battle in a misdemeanor trial brought under a new state law against teaching the theory of evolution in public schools.

Election Commission to start petitions

Individuals seeking to run for office in the 2025 City of Knoxville Municipal Elections can pick up a petition from the Knox County Election Commission beginning Monday, March 17, 2025. The offices on the ballot are: City Council, Districts 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6. Individuals that are elected to the above offices will begin a four-year term on Saturday, December 20, 2025. All the rules are online at knoxvotes.org.