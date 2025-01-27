Well, our resident non-doc, Nick, reminded us to be careful about our diet, but today is National Chocolate Cake Day, so we must celebrate.

Chocolate Cake Day, celebrated yearly on January 27, is a delightful occasion that honors one of the most beloved desserts around the world. Chocolate Cake Day is not just about enjoying a delicious dessert; it also celebrates the history and artistry behind this beloved treat. From 1764 when Dr. James Baker discovered how to create chocolate by grinding up cacao beans to the 1930s when the Duff Company of Pittsburgh introduced Devil’s food chocolate cake mix, the combination of cocoa powder and other ingredients creates a moist and flavorful cake that has evolved into countless variations over the years.

Choose your celebratory chocolate cake from a bakeries that may feature special promotions, offering unique chocolate cake flavors, bake your own from any of the numerous variations of cake mixes, or bravely make the cake and icing from scratch.

This recipe creates a rich, moist chocolate cake perfect for any occasion:

Classic Chocolate Cake Recipe

Cake:

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 ¾ cups sugar

¾ cup cocoa powder

1 ½ tsp baking powder

1 ½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp salt

2 eggs

1 cup milk

½ cup vegetable oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup boiling water

Preheat Oven: Heat oven to 350°F and grease and lightly flour two 9-inch cake pans. Combine flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Combine eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla separately; mix together well. Stir in boiling water. Pour batter into pans and bake for 30-35 minutes. Cool in pans for 10 mins, then transfer to wire racks. Don’t leave in pans.

Frosting:

½ cup butter, softened

⅔ cup cocoa powder

3 cups powdered sugar

⅓ cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

Beat butter, then add cocoa, powdered sugar, milk, and vanilla until smooth. Frost cooled cake layers Eat and enjoy

KnoxTNToday’s goal is to inform, uplift and entertain. Send stories or comments to news@knoxtntoday.com.