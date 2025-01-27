This reminder about flu vaccinations was first posted in October, but as a reminder that it’s not too late to protect your health, so here it is on replay.

Dr. John Adams, an infectious disease expert at Covenant Health, debunks common flu vaccine myths and shares key tips on staying healthy this fall. Discover how the flu shot works, when to get it, and why it’s crucial for everyone in your family.

Click the link below to read the full blog post!

Covenant Health: Flu vaccines

