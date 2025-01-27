Fountain City Ministry Center (FCMC) is playing a vital role is supporting the needs within the community by providing essential services and resources through partnerships and volunteers.

In 2024, the center served 2,337 families with bags of food and hygiene items, including 679 children with clothing, including 149 coats.

The center provided more than food and clothing to our most vulnerable: helping five single, working moms with car repairs so they could keep their jobs and providing 44 individuals with other pressing needs such as KUB assistance, gas, etc.)

The volunteers at FCMC served 175 children at the annual Back to School event.

One particular donor, Fountain City Presbyterian Church’s Grandmas’ Pajamas group, sewed 165 pairs of pajamas for the Central Baptist toy store, another service associated with FCMC.

In 2025, FCMC’s mission includes the current focuses, continuing with auto repair assistance and adding two more ministries in its budget. The plan is to set aside funds to partner with local schools for special needs of children as requested by guidance counselors and social workers, and to assist with the rising needs of the unhoused population of Fountain City.

If you want to know more about the Fountain City Ministry Center or how to volunteer or donate, please contact Michelle Myers at her email or the center at email or 865-688-5000.

