Middlebrook to head PARC

Mayor Indya Kincannon has appointed LaKenya R. Middlebrook, attorney and chair of the Knox County Democratic Party, to serve as executive director of the city’s Police Advisory & Review Committee (PARC).

“LaKenya has a long legacy of service to our community,” said Kincannon in a press release. “I am confident that she is the right person to help Knoxville as we navigate difficult discussions and continue to redefine how we look at public safety.”

PARC, created in 1998, is comprised of seven volunteers served by a full-time executive director hired by the mayor. It provides an independent review of police activity and makes recommendations to the chief of police.

Middlebrook replaces Clarence L. Vaughn III, who left in April to join the University of Tennessee Haslam College of Business as director of diversity and community relations.

Middlebrook said she will step down as Democratic Party chair and as a member of the PARC committee member before taking office July 13. Middlebrook earned her bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Kentucky in 2002 and her law degree from the University of Tennessee in 2006.

She pledged to work in partnership with residents, community groups, advocates, PARC members, the mayor, city council and KPD to “ensure that individuals continue to have a voice in examining and shaping the policies and practices of the police department.”