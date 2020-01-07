Mary Bob Rowe, Sevier County leader, dies

Funeral services are set for 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, in the West Chapel of Atchley Funeral Home in Sevierville for Mary Bob Rowe. Mrs. Rowe, 80, passed away Jan. 5. The family will receive friends from 4 to 6:45 p.m. prior to the funeral.

A Sevier County native, she graduated from Sevier County High School where her father, Bob Howard, was principal. She attended the University of Tennessee and is known for her business career, including serving as director of the Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce and managing several area retail outlets. She chaired the Robert S. Howard Village – Sevierville Housing Authority for 17 years.

According to her obituary, her great passion was promoting the revitalization of Sevierville’s downtown. She was a member of Sevierville First United Methodist Church and a 50-plus-year member of Sevierville Chapter 138 Order of the Eastern Star. Survivors include three children and six grandchildren.

Her obituary includes these words: “Mary Bob truly loved life, and all it had to offer. Whether it was a good meal, a good cookbook, a good vacation, a good party, monthly dinners with her high school classmates, or visiting with friends and eating hamburgers at Frank Allen’s Grill – she savored it and embraced it all.”

She will be missed.