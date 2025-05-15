Downtown Knoxville’s Saturday Farmers Market returned a couple of weeks ago. It is a fabulous place to purchase local farm produce, meats, cheeses, flowers and other fresh delights. There are many artisans and, as a people watcher, it’s a terrific place to observe.

The market is a great place to photograph colors and shapes. The key is to arrive before the masses, often as the vendors are still setting up. Always careful to stay out of their way, many seem to appreciate that I see beauty in what they have grown.

Check out Market Square on Saturdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The food trucks alone may make it worth the effort.

Photographer Chris and painter Robin Rohwer share a painting or photograph each week that captured their interest in hopes that it will also capture yours. They have a small studio and gallery in the Phoenix Building at 418 South Gay Street where you can stop and see their work. Their website is www.ChristopherRobinArts.com. All works are copyright protected.

