I hiked the Lower Mount Cammerer Trail, a trail 7.4 miles long that starts in the Cosby Campground about 100 feet past the Amphitheatre. It would be considered moderately difficult, mainly due to its length. Many sections of the trail are covered with acorns. It is as if one is walking on marbles. This has been the case on the last couple of trails checked.

There was not a lot of colorful foliage at this time. Almost two miles out on the trail in the open area where one can look over at Sutton Ridge, there are several colorful Sourwood Trees. A few Blueberry leaves have changed.

Going down the far side of Sutton Ridge, there is a mass of Pale Jewelweed (also known as Yellow Touch-me-nots) at peak bloom both above and below the trail. Brilliant display. There are a couple of similar displays of this flower at a few other locations along the trail.

Here is what I found on this hike:

Black Cohosh – Some – At peak bloom – About 2.5 miles out the trail for about a 10th of a mile.

– Some – At peak bloom – About 2.5 miles out the trail for about a 10th of a mile. Curtis Aster – (1) – Almost at peak bloom.

– (1) – Almost at peak bloom. Curtiss Milkwort – 2 clumps of blooms – At peak bloom – about 2 miles out trail.

– 2 clumps of blooms – At peak bloom – about 2 miles out trail. Erect Goldenrod – Many – If not at peak bloom close to it.

– Many – If not at peak bloom close to it. Great Lobelia – (1) – Close to peak bloom.

– (1) – Close to peak bloom. Mountain Gentian – (1) – Almost at peak bloom.

– (1) – Almost at peak bloom. Pale Jewelweed – Many + – At peak bloom after Sutton Ridge for about a half mile.

Pink Turtlehead – Some – Mostly at peak bloom.

– Some – Mostly at peak bloom. Purple/blue Aster – (1) – Almost at peak bloom.

White Snake Root – Many – Mostly at peak bloom.

– Many – Mostly at peak bloom. White Top Aster – Many + – Mostly at peak bloom.

Tom Harrington is a regular hiker who reports on wildflowers in the Smokies.

Follow KnoxTNToday on Facebook and Instagram. Get all KnoxTNToday articles in one place with our Free Newsletter.