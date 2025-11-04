On Wednesday, November 6, 5:30 p .m, the East Tennessee community will gather at Convenant Health Park for the annual Light The Night Walk hosted by Blood Cancer United (formerly The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society).

The event brings together survivors, supporters, and families affected by blood cancer. Participants carry illuminated lanterns in three colors: white for survivors, red for supporters, and gold in memory of loved ones lost.

Funds raised through Light The Night support lifesaving research and provide essential patient services. The event is free and open to the public.

More info: lightthenight.org/events/east-tennessee

