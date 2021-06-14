Let freedom ring

Knoxville: Independence Day Concert by the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will start at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 3, in the Tennessee Amphitheater at World’s Fair Park. This is a free, family-friendly concert sponsored by Pilot Company. Details here.

Farragut: The annual Independence Day Parade returns with a twist. It will start at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 3, at the Farragut High School junior lot and proceed down West End Drive to West Point Drive to Kingston Pike. The parade continues to Boring Road, just east of Farragut Towne Square Shopping Center (former Ingles store site). Info here. Fleet Feet Sports will host the fifth annual Farragut Freedom Run, one- or two-miles, prior to the start of the parade. This flat and fast course is USATF certified and perfect for all levels. Register here.

Powell: has two happenings for Independence Day – both on Saturday, July 3. The Powell Lions Club Parade will step off from Powell Middle School at 11:30 a.m. and march to the back lot of Powell High School on Brickyard Road – a 1.4-mile route on Emory Road through the heart of Powell. After the parade, the PBPA will host a party at Powell Station Park (the splash pad). The party will feature free food, drinks, games, petting zoo and more. Info here.

If you’re holding a public event, email us at News@KnoxTNToday.com or just post it below.