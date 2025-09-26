Our friend Carol Evans will host 1,000 or so of her closest friends and allies today at noon for the annual Legacy Luncheon for the Parks. It’s at the Strong Stock farm under a giant tent. Hard to believe Carol’s been at this for 20 years. She will update on current projects and probably have a surprise or two. Stay tuned. We’ll let you know!

Groundbreaking ahead for Pleasant Ridge Road Phase II

Mayor Indya Kincannon, District 3 city council representative Seema Singh and other council members, city staff, members of the project construction team, and Pleasant Ridge Elementary students and teachers will gather for a ground-breaking at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 3, 2025, at Pleasant Ridge Elementary School, 3013 Walnoaks Road, Knoxville.

In a press statement, the city said, “Work is beginning in earnest on the $18.9 million city investment to widen Pleasant Ridge Road from Merchant Drive to the city limits.” The project especially will benefit the elementary school.

“Public safety is Job No. 1,” Kincannon said. “Every child living near a school needs and deserves a safe walking path if they want to walk with their friends to their neighborhood school.

“Here at Pleasant Ridge Elementary, we’re building turn lanes, a new sidewalk, a greenway across the street, and marked pedestrian crossings.”

Charles Blalock & Sons crews have begun the preliminary work on the two-year project, which will add turn lanes at Walnoaks Road, the Pleasant Ridge Elementary School driveway, Sullivan Road, Murray Drive, Wadsworth Drive and Autumn Landing. Sidewalks and a new 1.25-mile greenway will be constructed, and utilities will be upgraded.

This project complements earlier Pleasant Ridge Road Phase I work, an $8.76 million project that added turn lanes, sidewalks and utility upgrades on a 1.3-mile section of Pleasant Ridge between Merchant Drive and Interstate 640. The Phase II work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2027.

Spotted Lanternfly Detected in Knox County

The TN Department of Agriculture is reporting spotted lanternflies have been discovered in Knox County. We do not need this, folks. The TDA detection dog verified 15 adult spotted lanternflies on a tree of heaven.

“Citizen reports are essential in stopping the spread of this destructive pest,” Commissioner Charlie Hatcher D.V.M. said. “This non-native insect threatens the health and viability of several agricultural businesses in our state. We want your help in watching out for this pest and reporting and eliminating any you find.”

Spotted lanternflies are invasive insects that attack a wide variety of plants, from grapevines and fruit trees to hardwoods. They deposit egg masses on nearly any solid object, including vehicles, trailers, firewood, outdoor gear, furniture, and toys. People and their belongings can unknowingly carry these eggs, allowing the pest to spread far beyond its original range.

Advice from TDA:

If you see SLF or an egg mass, take photos and report the sighting here.

Next, stomp the insect and destroy egg masses by smashing them or dousing them with rubbing alcohol.

Check vehicles, boats, campers, and outdoor equipment to make sure they are free of SLF or egg masses before moving them.

Notes and Quotes

Oakes Farm in the Gibbs community is celebrating its 25th year of a fall corn maze and each year’s offering is better than the year before. This year’s maze will be open every day during fall break plus every Thursday-Sunday from September 20 through November 2, 2025. Tickets are available at this special site. Tickets are restricted by time and date, so it’s best to purchase tickets early to secure the date and time of your choosing.

Smokies Life will accept applications for the 2026 Steve Kemp Writer’s Residency through October. Details and instructions for submitting an application here/.

Grants from $500 to $20,000 are available from the state to help communities increase the tree canopy. Applications must be submitted online by 5 p.m. CT on September 30, 2025, here.

Quote: “The earth does not belong to us; we belong to the earth. One thing we know which the white man may one day discover, our god is the same god. You may think now that you own him as you wish to own our land; but you cannot. – Chief Seattle.

