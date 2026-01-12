With colder weather bringing higher utility costs, the need for emergency heating assistance tends to rise during the winter months, and that is how Project Help can assist.

Through Project Help, community donations provide emergency energy assistance to elderly or disabled customers on fixed incomes, as well as income-constrained families experiencing a crisis due to financial limitations.

The 2026 Project Help campaign is underway and runs through February 10, 2026. Partnering with Food City, WVLT-TV, WIVK, the Knoxville News Sentinel, and Home Federal Bank, there are multiple easy ways to donate to Project Help:

Purchase a donation coupon when shopping at Food City

Make a donation at any Knoxville area Home Federal Bank

Donate to Project Help online at kub.org/projecthelp

Send a check to: Project Help, P.O. Box 59017, Knoxville, TN 37950

“Project Help depends entirely on the generosity of our community and individual donors,” said Tiffany Martin, KUB senior vice president and chief customer & talent officer. “With the support of our generous donors, Project Help assisted more than 300 families in need stay safe and warm last year. This is a true testament of how our community comes together to support those facing hardship when they need it most.”

Project Help is administered by the Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee (CAC). KUB collects donations, and 100 percent of the funds go to CAC. The money goes directly toward the purchase of electricity, natural gas, propane, heating oil, wood, or coal for those in need. Project Help of East Tennessee is a 501(c)(3) organization, and all donations are tax-deductible.

