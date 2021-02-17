Knoxville Children’s Theatre: ‘The Neverending Story’

Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with the Clayton Foundation, will present a live production of the fantasy adventure novel “The Neverending Story.” The play was adapted by David S. Craig from the famous novel by Michael Ende.

The play will be performed Feb. 19 through March 7, Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets will be limited for each performance so each group or family can be distanced from each other. Masks are required inside the theatre at all times. Ionopure air sanitizers are used throughout the theatre.

Bastian, a lonely boy, stumbles into a curious bookshop where he discovers an interesting book, “The Neverending Story.” Bastian hides in the attic of his school and begins to read. Fantastica, a land of stories, is in danger. The Nothing engulfs everything in its path. The Childlike Empress chooses an unlikely hero, Atreyu, a boy of Bastian’s age, to go on a quest to save their world. Atreyu’s quest takes him through several adventures. At the climax of the story, it is Bastian’s belief in a story, which takes the audience to the surprising and emotional conclusion.

The play is performed by 14 talented young actors, from ages 10 to 16. Bastian will be played by KCT veteran Danny Davis. Atreyu will be portrayed by Joshua Rodriquez with Artax played by Eason Bullard. The rest of the cast features veterans Truman Ball, Conard Belitz, Chloe Beeler, Ethan Elder, Nico Ellerbusch, Lena Kennedy, Cordelia Nelson, Benny Ramirez and Ellery Wynn. Noe Etheridge and Eva Kaufmann are making their KCT debuts in this production.

The show is directed by KCT artistic director Dennis E. Perkins. Samantha Owens provides the scenic design. Hazel Matteson provides the lighting design with Ally Summie assisting. Campbell Ella, Alex Montgomery and Pressley Rule will design and build the costumes. The properties master is Bella Patterson with Evie Braude assisting. The play’s stage manager is Joseph Coram.

KCT is East Tennessee’s leading producer of plays for children and families.

Purchase tickets here.

Information provided by Knoxville Children’s Theatre.