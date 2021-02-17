‘The Search for Persephone’

Experience Greek Mythology as never before – Persephone’s epic journey through magical springtime gardens; her capture by Hades, God of the Underworld; and her celebratory return home.

Go! Contemporary Dance Works will perform the ballet at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20, at the Bijou Theatre. It will be live-streamed to ticketholders. Ticket info here.

Can’t watch the show live? No problem! Ticket holders will have access to a rebroadcast for two weeks after (until March 6).

Artistic Director Lisa Hall McKee calls this a ballet for the ages. “It is exciting, daring, beautiful and mesmerizing.” Watch a bit here.