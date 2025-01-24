Knox the Fox dodged the snow and cold last weekend by heading to Seagrove, Florida, with the Derry family over the MLK holiday weekend.

Seagrove, Florida, nestled along the scenic 30A corridor on the Gulf Coast panhandle, is a charming coastal community known for its stunning beaches, picturesque landscapes and vibrant local culture. The area is renowned for its quaint shops, outdoor markets, art galleries and delicious dining options, usually just a bike ride or enjoyable walk from most housing locations in the area.

Seagrove offers a perfect blend of relaxation and recreation, with access to pristine sugar-white sands and emerald waters, but if one needs the rambunctious life of Panama City, it is only an hour away.

The family returned home on January 20 and received news that their location received inches of snow the following day, an usual occurrence a few times a decade.

