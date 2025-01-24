KnoxTNToday is adding a Friday feature, Paws & Claws, sponsored by the The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley. We are introducing them today and look forward to this weekly column.

The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley (HSTV) has just undergone some major changes! HSTV, located off Kingston Pike in West Knox, is a regional intake and adoption center for homeless animals across East TN and beyond. We have been in operation since 1885 and are dedicated to providing lifesaving programs and resources to enrich the lives of people and companion animals.

Ever since moving into our current location back in 2017, there has been plenty of talk about how to utilize the space to better care for the animals and better serve our mission. After months of planning and preparations, we finally have the opportunity to act on those wild dreams! The entire building is getting a rework that will ultimately lead to more space for each of our animals as well as more space for animals. Most notably, we are doubling our space for adoptable cats!

After a complete shutdown to finalize our plans, we are reopening the doors to the public this week. If you’re interested in adopting a new furry family member, volunteering or donating to help homeless pets, or just want to spend some time cuddling an animal, stop by and see us Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. at 6717 Kingston Pike.

Zack Hlatky is volunteer program coordinator, The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley. The Humane Society, Tennessee Valley is dedicated to providing lifesaving programs and resources to enrich the lives of people and companion animals in the communities we serve. Contact HSTV at email or call 865-573-9675.