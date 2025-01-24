Muse Knoxville has received a $25,000 donation from Food City to create a miniature Food City exhibit, opening later this year. The announcement came from Allison Comer, executive director of Muse Knoxville.

“This interactive exhibit will be part of our Live Smart, Stay Well area, one of the museum’s most popular spaces,” she said. “It’s designed to look like a real grocery store, allowing children to role-play as shoppers, cashiers and stock clerks while learning essential life skills like decision-making, teamwork and financial literacy.

“Through hands-on play, kids will also build early math skills and gain a better understanding of nutrition.”

Comer thanked Betsi James and the entire Food City team “for their incredible generosity and commitment to fostering learning through play. This partnership represents the power of community collaboration and its impact on the next generation of learners.”

Betsi James is special events manager for the Knoxville and Chattanooga divisions of Food City. Other executives who visited Muse Knoxville were Donny Rector, human resources specialist; and Steven Jones, district manager.

