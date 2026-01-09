In winter, foxes adapt their behavior and habitat to cope with the cold and food scarcity. This fox is visiting Sea Grove Beach, where that is not a problem!

Seagrove Beach, located along Florida’s scenic 30A highway in the Gulf of Mexico, is perfect for a relaxing getaway, combining natural beauty with a laid-back atmosphere.

Known for its beautiful white-sand beaches and charming coastal community, it still remains relatively unfamiliar to many vacationers.

The area is bike-friendly with plenty of trails and sidewalks connecting riders to nearby beaches and town activities, such as the weekly Farmer’s Market.

Seagrove Beach has a mix of casual beachside cafes, but the fresh seafood markets, such as Goat Feathers, are the perfect choice for those who prefer home dining.

Not much adventure to report from this fox as relaxation is the mode of the day.

