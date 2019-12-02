Knox Rescue participates in The Big Give

United Way of Greater Knoxville is coordinating what’s hoped to be a huge outpouring of gifts to local nonprofits on Tuesday, Dec. 3. The Big Give offers competition and prizes for nonprofits that rally support from members and volunteers.

Check it all out here.

Julie Greene, community outreach coordinator for Knox County Rescue (formerly the Volunteer Rescue Squad), is asking friends to pitch in.

“We need your help,” she writes. “Please join our campaign and help us reach our goal of $5,000. Tell your friends and family members about the important work we do and ask them to join us in helping to make a difference.”

Greene says The Big Give is a chance to make history – “an opportunity to unite our community around causes in which we truly believe.”

Competition runs for 24 hours on Dec. 3 – giving will end at 11:59 p.m.

Tom King submitted this report, but he’s still rehabbing from shoulder surgery. He will return soon with his Our Town Heroes feature on Mondays at www.knoxtntoday.com.