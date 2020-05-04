Knox hospitals expand services today

Local hospitals will resume performing many surgeries and procedures today (5/4). The announcement came from Covenant Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, Tennova Healthcare and the UT Medical Center. Specific guidelines for hospital patients and visitors are here: Hospitals Announce Phased Reopening_FINAL

Pellissippi State Community College will begin reopening today (5/4) but for limited students, only at Hardin Valley and Strawberry Plains campuses. Details here.

Ijams Nature Center and Navitat will partially reopen Saturday, May 9. The trails have been and will continue to be open. Details here.

Town of Farragut is reopening in three phases, following the plan laid out by Knox County Health Department. Info here.

Previously reported

The Tennessee Pledge – the state’s plan to keep us safe from COVID-19 while rebooting the economy –is worth a look, especially for the graphs and stats. Read it: Tennessee Pledge

Free Wi-Fi is available in the parking lots of six senior centers in Knox County. Locations: Free WiFi

Open Streets, scheduled for June 14, has been cancelled for this year. Vendor refunds will be given. Info here.

Knox County and Knoxville released a three-part plan to reopen. Phase one went into effect Friday, May 1, and will allow most businesses to open with strict social distancing guidelines. Opening is optional, so check before going. The plan: COVID Reopen Corrected Chart

Knox County libraries are closed, but online service continue. Details here.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park reopening info here.

Health Department Hotline: 865-215-5555

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Info updated as it becomes available.