Knox election official earns state certification

Chris Davis, Knox County administrator of elections, has passed the state certification exam. Before taking the exam, participants must complete a training process covering 40 different topics related to election law. Secretary of State Tre Hargett commended Davis and two other administrators for obtaining certification: Michele Honeycutt from Putnam County and Robin Powers from Henderson County.

Earl Stowers, 78, passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Ft. Sanders Regional. He was the owner of Stowers Fireworks in Luttrell and A-1 Storage Trailers. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Judy Marie Stowers. A daughter, Betsy Stowers Frazier, is the founder of Angelic Ministries in Knoxville. Other family and obituary information is here.

Gov. Bill Lee has extended public meetings via Zoom through February. See “Executive Suggestion” 71 here: EO 71